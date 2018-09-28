Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

For the second time this week, Liverpool and Chelsea meet. Just days after their EFL Cup encounter, the two Premier League contenders square off in league play on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. It's a battle of two undefeated teams looking to get a leg up on a direct title rival.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine Prediction

Expert David Sumpter's Premier League picks are available each week on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this week's games? Click here for more.

Prediction

Liverpool hasn't dropped a point yet this season, but going to Stamford Bridge is no easy task. This is a match that will be interesting to see how it is played, especially in the middle, and Chelsea will certainly look to dominate the ball and play with caution to prevent the Liverpool counter attack. Each team scores a goal, and it finishes level. Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1.