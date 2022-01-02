It's a battle between two Premier League titans this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Chelsea

Current Records: Liverpool 12-2-5; Chelsea 12-2-6

What to Know

Chelsea managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Chelsea 0.7, Liverpool 0.84), so any goals scored will be well earned.

On Wednesday, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: the Reds lost 1-0 to Leicester City. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Liverpool was outplayed the rest of the way.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Liverpool When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Telemundo and USA Network

Telemundo and USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea +165; Draw +245; Liverpool +160

Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last 11 games against Chelsea.