It's a battle between two Premier League titans this Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Liverpool 12-2-5; Chelsea 12-2-6
What to Know
Chelsea managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Chelsea 0.7, Liverpool 0.84), so any goals scored will be well earned.
On Wednesday, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Speaking of close games: the Reds lost 1-0 to Leicester City. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Liverpool was outplayed the rest of the way.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Liverpool
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: Telemundo and USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea +165; Draw +245; Liverpool +160
Series History
Liverpool have won five out of their last 11 games against Chelsea.
- Aug 28, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Mar 04, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Sep 20, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jul 22, 2020 - Liverpool 5 vs. Chelsea 3
- Sep 22, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- Apr 14, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 29, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- May 06, 2018 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 25, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Feb 01, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Sep 16, 2016 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 1