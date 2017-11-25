Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel, lineups: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool welcomes Chelsea on Saturday in Premier League action at Anfield, as both teams aim to finish the weekend in the top four. It's the league's match of the week, as both are coming off Champions League play midweek. The Reds blew a 3-0 lead at Sevilla and drew 3-3, while Chelsea won convincingly at Qarabag 4-0.

It's a match between two teams that love to play fast, and it should be quite the match. Here's how you can watch the match, the starting lineups and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (BT Sports 1 in UK)

Live blog

Lineups

Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Alberto Moreno; Milner, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Sturridge, Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta,

Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata — PanditFootball.com (@panditfootball) November 25, 2017

Prediction

Chelsea's the superior team with more momentum, and the Blues go into Anfield and take all three points. Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1.