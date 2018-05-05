Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds are looking to stay in third

Chelsea welcomes Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in Premier League play, with both teams still having plenty to play for in the standings. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Liverpool is in third place with 72 points, looking to stay ahead of fourth-place Tottenham, who are just a point behind. A win here would move them a spot closer to finishing third. For Chelsea, they have slim hopes of making the Champions League, and those will hinge greatly on if they can get three points here.

Prediction

Liverpool is a bit cautious when it comes to resting some of its players after advancing to the Champions League final, and Chelsea takes advantage by earning a tight victory.

Chelsea 3, Liverpool 2. 

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

