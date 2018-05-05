Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are looking to stay in third
Chelsea welcomes Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in Premier League play, with both teams still having plenty to play for in the standings. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Liverpool is in third place with 72 points, looking to stay ahead of fourth-place Tottenham, who are just a point behind. A win here would move them a spot closer to finishing third. For Chelsea, they have slim hopes of making the Champions League, and those will hinge greatly on if they can get three points here.
Prediction
Liverpool is a bit cautious when it comes to resting some of its players after advancing to the Champions League final, and Chelsea takes advantage by earning a tight victory.
Chelsea 3, Liverpool 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. Burnley preview
It's Arsene Wenger's last home game
-
Atletico reaches Europa final
It's going to be a tough end to Arsene Wenger's tenure at the Emirates
-
Marseille vs. RB Salzburg preview
Marseille leads 2-0 after the first leg at home
-
World Cup groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
A new mini-World Cup in the works?
Infantino is hoping to begin a cup called 'Final 8'
-
Liverpool into Champions League final
The Reds amazing season continues, though their semifinal win did not come without some co...