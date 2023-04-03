Chelsea look to hand Liverpool their third consecutive defeat when they host an English Premier League showdown on Tuesday. Liverpool (12-6-9) had their five-game unbeaten streak halted by Bournemouth on March 11 and proceeded to suffer a 4-1 loss against Manchester City on Saturday. Chelsea (10-8-10) were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa last time out after going 2-1-0 in their previous three matches.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Chelsea vs. Liverpool odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Reds are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Chelsea vs. Liverpool from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool money line: Blues +145, Reds +180, Draw +240

Chelsea vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Liverpool spread: Blues -0.5

CHE: The Blues have failed to score in 12 of their last 21 matches across all competitions

LIV: The Reds have recorded one goal over their last three overall contests

Chelsea vs. Liverpool picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues are led offensively by Kai Havertz, who has recorded seven goals in 27 Premier League matches this season. The 23-year-old scored in back-to-back league contests prior to Chelsea's loss to Aston Villa. Winger Raheem Sterling is second on the club with four goals and hopes the hamstring issue with which he is dealing won't keep him off the pitch on Tuesday.

Chelsea are waiting for midfielder Mason Mount, who has converted three times in 2022-23, to break out of his eight game drought. They also will be looking for more production from Joao Felix in his first season with the team. The 23-year-old Portuguese forward opened the scoring in the Blues' 2-2 draw against Everton on March 18 with his second goal of the campaign.

Why you should back Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's five game scoring drought is ancient history as the 30-year-old Egyptian forward has recorded five goals over his last seven Premier League matches. Salah leads the Reds with 12 goals and is tied for fourth in the EPL with seven assists. Liverpool recorded three goals in their two meetings with Chelsea last season, with Salah producing two of them.

Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez have notched eight goals apiece for the Reds this campaign, while fellow forward Cody Gakpo has registered four in only 10 contests. The 31-year-old Firmino, who also has four assists, netted only five goals over 20 matches in 2021-22. Nunez is in his first season with Liverpool after scoring 26 goals in 28 contests for Benfica of Portugal's Primeira Liga last campaign.

How to make Liverpool vs. Chelsea picks

Eimer has scrutinized the Chelsea vs. Liverpool match from every angle. He has locked in a pair of confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Chelsea vs. Liverpool? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Liverpool vs. Chelsea, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.