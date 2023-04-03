Premier League action on Tuesday will see struggling Liverpool face equally struggling Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Reds enter the day in eight place and on the back of consecutive losses, sitting eight points back of the top four. The Blues, meanwhile, have sacked manager Graham Potter as they sit in 11th place in the game, 12 points back of Champions League qualification.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea +145; Draw +240; Liverpool +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: That 7-0 win over Manchester United on March 5th feels like months ago. Since then, the team has suffered three straight defeats in all competitions, including a 4-1 loss at Manchester City on Saturday. Well, it won't get much easier with the trip to Chelsea before welcoming Premier League leaders Arsenal. It feels like, at least at this point, they will need at least four points from those two games to have any real shot of pushing the top four. Time is running out.

Chelsea: The Blues will be led in this match by interim head coach Bruno Saltor. The Spanish boss joined the club as part of Potter's coaching staff and now takes charge until the club make their next decision. The 42-year-old former right-back, who played for the likes of Valencia and Brighton during his playing career, will get head coaching experience for the first time in this contest.

"Obviously it has been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families and now we have to live with the situation," he said.

"If I'm here right now it's because Graham and the club thought it was the right step. I'm just here to help the club in the best way I can.

"I'm here right now, trying to keep the process going. We try to go along with it the best we can. I think Graham did an amazing job. Football is a really complex business and we have to keep going."

Prediction

Both teams are desperate for a victory but neither getting it in an entertaining game that doesn't get either closer to their goals. Pick: Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1