Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Premier League Matchday 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchday 6 in the Premier League closes out on Sunday with the game of the weekend as Chelsea hosts Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Both teams are coming off losses in the Champions League, with Chelsea losing to Valencia on a late goal and Liverpool falling 2-0 at Napoli. The Reds can return to a five-point advantage over Manchester City with a victory, while the Blues want to regain those positive vibes produced from last weekend's win over Wolves.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22



: Sunday, Sept. 22 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +275 | Liverpool -105 | Draw +265

Storylines

Chelsea: The big injury doubt is Mason Mount, who had to leave Tuesday's loss to Valencia in the Champions League after taking a cleat right to the foot. He may be fit in time for this one, but if he isn't, we'd likely see Christian Pulisic start for the Blues in what's a rematch of the UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool: After having beaten Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in penalty kicks, the Reds know they can do even better here because of the injuries. N'Golo Kante is expected to play though, which brings them some stability in the midfield, especially defensively.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool prediction

The Reds deliver the knockout punch in the second half to take the points.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1