Chelsea vs. Liverpool score: Live UEFA Super Cup updates as Champions League winner takes on Europa League champs

Before the Premier League's second matchday arrives this weekend, there's an all-England battle in Turkey set for Wednesday. The UEFA Super Cup is set for 3 p.m. ET as Liverpool takes on Chelsea, and you can watch the match on fuboTV (Try for free). The game pits last season's Champions League winner (Liverpool) against the Europa League winner (Chelsea). A trophy is on the line when the two meet, and in just over a month they'll meet again in Premier League play. Liverpool beat Tottenham in last year's Champions League final, and Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Liverpool is coming off a 4-1 win over Norwich City on Friday, while the Blues lost in Frank Lampard's first game as manager, falling 4-0 at Manchester United in what was also Christian Pulisic's official debut for the club.

The Reds last played in this match in 2005, beating CSKA Moscow 3-1 in extra time. Meanwhile, Chelsea played in this match back in 2013, falling to Bayern Munich in penalties kicks, 5-4, after finishing regulation tied at 2-2.

