Chelsea vs. Liverpool score: Live UEFA Super Cup updates as Champions League winner takes on Europa League champs
The Blues and Reds will meet in an all-England UEFA Super Cup showdown at 3 p.m. ET in Turkey
Before the Premier League's second matchday arrives this weekend, there's an all-England battle in Turkey set for Wednesday. The UEFA Super Cup is set for 3 p.m. ET as Liverpool takes on Chelsea, and you can watch the match on fuboTV (Try for free). The game pits last season's Champions League winner (Liverpool) against the Europa League winner (Chelsea). A trophy is on the line when the two meet, and in just over a month they'll meet again in Premier League play. Liverpool beat Tottenham in last year's Champions League final, and Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.
Liverpool is coming off a 4-1 win over Norwich City on Friday, while the Blues lost in Frank Lampard's first game as manager, falling 4-0 at Manchester United in what was also Christian Pulisic's official debut for the club.
The Reds last played in this match in 2005, beating CSKA Moscow 3-1 in extra time. Meanwhile, Chelsea played in this match back in 2013, falling to Bayern Munich in penalties kicks, 5-4, after finishing regulation tied at 2-2.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
