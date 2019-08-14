Chelsea vs. Liverpool score: Reds take UEFA Super Cup title in penalty kicks thanks to Adrian's heroics

The Reds earned their second trophy under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool needed a penalty-kick shootout to outlast Chelsea and take home the UEFA Super Cup title on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey. The first-ever all-English Super Cup final went to extra time at 1-1, and both teams scored in the opening 30 minutes of extra time. Liverpool converted its five shots and Chelsea went 4 for 4 before Tammy Abraham had his shot saved by Reds goalkeeper Adrian to clinch the win. 

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 36th minute thanks to an assist by Christian Pulisic, but the Reds responded just after halftime with a Sadio Mane finish from close range. Mane scored again in extra time in the 95th minute with a one-touch golazo, but a penalty kick goal by Jorginho allowed the Blues to creep back into things and level the match at 2-2 in the 101st minute before the shootout.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

