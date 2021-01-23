Chelsea welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and will be determined to avoid an embarrassing exit by reaching round five. Frank Lampard's men eased past League Two outfit Morecambe in the third round, but the Blues have won just once and lost three times in their past five Premier League outings to put the former England international under pressure.

Luton dumped fellow Championship side Reading out in the last round and come into this one off the back of two wins and three losses from their last five to occupy a midtable berth in the second tier. The Hatters went all the way to the final in 1958-59 and have won the League Cup in their history but eliminating Chelsea here would be a story told for many years to come at Kenilworth Road.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 24 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 24 | 7 a.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -700; Draw +650; Luton +2000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea:

Five defeats from eight in the Premier League is not good enough from Lampard and his players and it has seen the Blues drop to eighth in the table. Chelsea themselves are eight-time FA Cup winners so can always be depended upon for a deep run in this competition but there is a case to argue that domestic cup success is less of a necessity this season. However, should Luton pull off a shock result and send the southwest Londoners packing, then Lampard is unlikely to survive the aftermath with the tension already palpable.

Luton:

Two wins from seven Championship outings is hardly title form but there is little to no pressure on Nathan Jones' side as they head to Stamford Bridge. Few people -- if any -- expect an upset but Chelsea look vulnerable enough that the right circumstances could be created for some FA Cup magic to happen. Luton's best domestic cup days are deep in the past but the gap between the two sides is not so deep that a shock result could happen. Quality elements like Simon Sluga could prove to be an obstacle for a home attack short of confidence in the Premier League.

Prediction

Chelsea to ride out the threat of an upset and pull away late on. Pick: Chelsea 3-1 Luton.