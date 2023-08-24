Chelsea seem to have a strong chance to bounce back Friday when they host newly-promoted Luton Town in an English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. The Blues opened the season on their home turf and looked strong against fellow league power Liverpool. They followed that 1-1 draw with the Reds with a concerning 3-1 loss to West Ham last Sunday. Luton Town kicked off their first top-flight season since 1992 with a 4-1 rout at the hands of Brighton. Last week's home opener against Burnley was postponed because Kenilworth Road is undergoing renovations and isn't quite ready for the big time. Chelsea have won the past three meetings, all in the FA Cup, most recently 3-2 in March of 2022.

Chelsea vs. Luton Town spread: Chelsea -1.5 (-145)

Chelsea vs. Luton Town over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Luton Town money line: Chelsea -440, Luton Town +1200, Draw +490

CHL: They have allowed a goal in 11 straight league matches (1-3-7)

LT: They haven't scored more than once in their past 10 (3-3-4)

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues built some confidence in their opener with a strong performance against Liverpool. They probably should have come away with a victory, as they held the ball for 65% of the match and had a 4-1 edge in shots on net. Axel Disasi scored the goal, and Ben Chilwell and Nico Jackson both were all over the field. With players like Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea have a clear edge in talent. Carney Chukwuemeka had last week's goal before going off injured.

Playing at Stamford Bridge is usually an edge for Chelsea, and the Blues took at least one point from 13 of 19 matches there last season. They are 0-5-3 in their past eight there, so they will be looking to break that run against a vastly inferior team. They'll also have some frustration left over from last week's loss. They had a 17-12 advantage in shots and held a whopping 76% possession but put just four attempts on net. Jackson has put two of six shots on target in the first two matches for Chelsea. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Luton Town

The Hatters won the most recent league meeting 2-0 in 1991, and they have had plenty of rest since their opener. The time off has given manager Rob Edwards time to regroup and come up with an effective plan of attack. Edwards led the team to promotion through a victory over Coventry City on penalties in the Championship final on May 27. Carlton Morris opened his account in the English Premier League by scoring on a penalty against Brighton. He had 20 goals for the Hatters last season.

Elijah Adebayo scored seven goals, and Chiedozie Ogbene had eight goals and four assists with Rotherdam in 2022-23. Marvelous Nakamba will run the show in the middle, and Tahith Chong from Birmingham and Issa Kabora, on loan from Manchester City, bring some experience. Luton Town's success was centered around defense last season, when the Hatters allowed 39 goals in 46 matches, and Edwards is trying to get it dialed in. Chelsea are 1-5-8 in their past 14 league matches. See which team to pick here.

