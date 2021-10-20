chelseateam.jpg
Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Malmo @ Chelsea

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Malmo will be playing Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Stamford Bridge. Malmo lost 4-0 to Zenit three weeks ago. Similarly, Chelsea is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Juventus. Right now, Malmo (zero points) is last in Group H, while Chelsea (three points) is in second place in the group behind Juventus (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Malmo needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Chelsea will be. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

  • Who: Chelsea vs. Malmo
  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • Live stream: Paramount+
  • Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -1250, Draw +1000, Malmo +3000
