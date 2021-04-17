The first finalist of the 2020-21 FA Cup final will be decided on Saturday as Manchester City and Chelsea square off at Wembley in the first semifinal. The second semifinal, on Sunday, will see Southampton face Leicester City. In Saturday's match, two teams that are also UEFA Champions League semifinalists battle in a match that will have potentially a big American presence. United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to start for City, while Chelsea's in-form winger Christian Pulisic may also see the pitch for the Blues.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 17

: Saturday, April 17 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea +370; Draw +240; City -119 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: This tie is one City will certainly take seriously as they are still alive in all four competitions. There is a belief for some that these domestic cups aren't all that meaningful, but that's as far from the truth as possible. Especially when you consider that they are running away with the Premier League and have some time before the Champions League semifinals. But, they've had their issues with Chelsea over the last few seasons, and the key will be to deal with the speed of their opponents. Expect the defense to get a bit more help from the defensive midfield and for them to not hold that high of a line, looking to keep the attackers in front of them.

Chelsea: It feels unlikely that Pulisic will start after going the distance against Porto and receiving 11 fouls midweek. He's likely sore but eager to play in this one. With so much on the line, it will be interesting to see if he is rested or if he's fit enough, having surely earned a starting spot. But don't expect to see the front three of Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz after the managed just one shot on goal combined in UCL midweek. With City's strong defense, some height may be needed to do damage on set pieces, meaning perhaps Olivier Giroud gets his chance.

Prediction

The City attack strikes early and puts it away in the second half through Gabriel Jesus. Pick: City 2, Chelsea 0