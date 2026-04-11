Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will face Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in one of the Premier League's best matchup with the Cityzens seeing the door open in the Premier League title race after Arsenal's surprising home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday. Chelsea, on the other hand, come from only one win in the last five Premier League games but will also see the comeback of Enzo Fernandez after the Argentinian midfielder was handed a two-game ban by the club after the comments he made regarding his future.

Rosenior was asked about Enzo in the pre-match press conference and said he apologized, adding, "It's a serious meeting about something very serious. Enzo, I said from every single step along this way, I'm not questioning Enzo's character, I'm not questioning who he is as a person. I believe people make mistakes and you can't overstep the punishment for the mistake. I think we've made a sanction, we made a decision, I made a decision, and what I want for Enzo is for him to come on here and have an outstanding career."

Here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday's game in London:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, April 12 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, April 12 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea +206; Draw +283; Manchester City +114

Possible lineups

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Andrey Santos, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.

Manchester City XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Prediction

Manchester City are coming from a challenging period as they only won five of the last 10 Premier League matches but they are expected to win in London on Sunday. Pick: Chelsea 1, Manchester City 2.