Chelsea vs. Manchester United: FA Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Two of the strongest teams remaining in the FA Cup meet Monday in London as Chelsea hosts Manchester United in the fifth round of the competition. Chelsea advanced from the fourth round with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while United dominated Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates to move on.

This one is a battle of teams that appear to be headed in opposite directions. United has been brilliant under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while the honeymoon with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea hasn't gone as well as played, fizzling a bit after a hot start to the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Date : Monday, Feb. 18



: Monday, Feb. 18 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Man. United +234 / Chelsea +119 / Draw +247

Storylines

Chelsea: Can the defense do something? Just two weeks after losing to Bournemouth 4-0, the Blues went to Manchester City and lost 6-0. It's been a mistake-heavy defense that has lacked awareness, resulting in two of the most embarrassing results in the club's history in a short span. If the Blues can't be sharp long the back line and play quick, they could suffer something similar.

Manchester United: Can they keep up this hot start? The smiles on the faces of the players show how good things are. After a depressing, boring and stale atmosphere with Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer has come in and changed the negative culture in a matter of days. That confidence and positivity has directly translated to the play on the field, establishing this team as a threat in every competition.

Chelsea vs. Man. United prediction

The teams play to a dramatic draw with goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paul Pogba, forcing a replay.

Pick: Draw (+247)