Chelsea vs. Manchester United final score, highlights: Morata scores fantastic winner for Blues
Morata was the hero for Chelsea on Sunday
Fourth-place Chelsea beat second-place Manchester United on Sunday in Premier League play as a second-half goal from Alvaro Morata was the difference in a 1-0 victory. A back-and-forth match that saw each team with chances, Chelsea took its best one off a fantastic cross from Cesar Azpilicueta, who found a wide open Morata inside the United box. Take a look:
Just too easy. The defense fell asleep, and Chelsea made them pay. And while the Blues won, so did Manchester City. The league leaders beat Arsenal 3-1, which combined with United's loss, means the team is now eight points clear at the top of the table with 15 more goals scored than anybody else.
