The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Manchester United 6-3-1; Chelsea 6-2-2
What to Know
Chelsea will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Last year, Chelsea and Man United were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws.
On Wednesday, Chelsea and Brentford tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Red Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Man United escaped their match against Tottenham unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man United was the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea +115; Draw +230; Man U +240
Series History
Manchester United have won four out of their last 12 games against Chelsea.
- Apr 28, 2022 - Chelsea 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Nov 28, 2021 - Manchester United 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Feb 28, 2021 - Manchester United 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Oct 24, 2020 - Chelsea 0 vs. Manchester United 0
- Feb 17, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Aug 11, 2019 - Manchester United 4 vs. Chelsea 0
- Apr 28, 2019 - Chelsea 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Oct 20, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Chelsea 2
- Feb 25, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- Nov 05, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Apr 16, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Oct 23, 2016 - Chelsea 4 vs. Manchester United 0