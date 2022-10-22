The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Chelsea

Current Records: Manchester United 6-3-1; Chelsea 6-2-2

What to Know

Chelsea will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Last year, Chelsea and Man United were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws.

On Wednesday, Chelsea and Brentford tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Red Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Man United escaped their match against Tottenham unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man United was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea +115; Draw +230; Man U +240

Series History

Manchester United have won four out of their last 12 games against Chelsea.