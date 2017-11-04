Chelsea vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The top Premier League matchup of the week features two top-four teams

Fourth-place Chelsea hosts second-place Manchester United on Sunday in the top Premier League matchup of the weekend. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues can't contain Romelu Lukaku, as Manchester United proves it can beat the big boys and contend for the title. Manchester United 2, Chelsea 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories