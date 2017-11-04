Chelsea vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The top Premier League matchup of the week features two top-four teams
Fourth-place Chelsea hosts second-place Manchester United on Sunday in the top Premier League matchup of the weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues can't contain Romelu Lukaku, as Manchester United proves it can beat the big boys and contend for the title. Manchester United 2, Chelsea 1.
