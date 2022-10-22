While Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension is taking the headlines for Manchester United, the team is entering a great moment of form without Erik ten Hag needing the Portuguese striker, and they'll look to keep it going against Chelsea on Saturday. Since losing in the Manchester Derby, the Red Devils are unbeaten in five matches but have been especially effective against top-six opposition with four wins and one loss after defeating Tottenham on Wednesday.

There's work that needs to be done against teams that don't play into their hands but Chelsea are the type of team that won't sit back, so United will have a chance for joy in possession. The Blues have yet to suffer a defeat under Graham Potter but performances have slipped due to Reece James' injury. This is the type of match where the absence of their star right-back will loom in both attack and defense facing Jadon Sancho and Antony, but so far, Potter has had a plan for all situations at Chelsea.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 22 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Chelsea +115; Draw +230; Manchester United +240 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: N'Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring and will miss four months for the Blues as Potter can't seem to have a full midfield available to him. After his withdrawal against Brentford, Conor Gallagher will be a game-time decision while Reece James and Wesley Fofana will be sidelined with their long-term injuries.

Manchester United: Ten Hag is in a tough spot with his attack as Anthony Martial will miss the match due to a lower back injury. While he has been electric when available for United, availability has been a challenge for the Frenchman. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training but won't be available for the match, but with Diogo Dalot's performances, it will be tough for Wan-Bissaka to win the starting role back. Harry Maguire will also face a late fitness test but also won't feature in this match.

Prediction

Manchester United will continue their roll versus the top four but home cooking will be enough for Chelsea to rescue a point from the match. Pick: Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1