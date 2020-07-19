Watch Now: Manchester United Stays Alive In Champions League ( 1:07 )

Manchester United and Chelsea face off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a spot in the 2020 FA Cup final with Christian Pulisic on the bench for the Blues. United did the double on the Blues in the Premier League and enter the game in quality form, though the team did drop points last time out against Southampton at home after conceding a late goal. Arsenal upset Manchester City on Saturday, 2-0. Team news is expected shortly.

For live updates of the match, click here. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, July 19

: Sunday, July 19 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Man. United +140; Draw +235; Chelsea +195 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues want revenge. In two loses to United, Chelsea has conceded six goals and has failed to score. And that is against a defense in United that isn't all that sharp. Pulisic has grown as a player since their last meeting in February and Olivier Giroud is playing well up top. Expect Chelsea to create many more chances this time around.

Man. United: The Red Devils enter this contest on a 19-match unbeaten streak and will feel strong about making it 20 with Anthony Martial in great form in attack. This team with Bruno Fernandes in the middle is playing as well as any in England. United will have its fair share of chances, but it will just need to play keep its fullbacks a bit back and keep an eye on Chelsea's dangerous wing play.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United prediction

Pulisic puts in a good shift, but United scores in each half to advance. Pick: Man United 2, Chelsea 1