Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues wasted a chance to move into the Premier League's top four with a win. Chelsea were the more creative side on the night but could not beat David Ge Gea despite the clearer of the chances between the two.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

Chelsea player ratings

Eduoard Mendy

He didn't have to deal with any real great chance, but he delivered when needed, getting a key stop in the box and also saving a late, moving ball from Fred. A confident performance.

Rating: 6

Antonio Rudiger

Strong, calm but at times overly aggressive. He still did quite well, but most chances went toward his partner. Showed some fiery attitude and helped set the tone.

Rating: 6

Andreas Christensen

Good performance from the big man. Positioned himself well to block shots, was strong in the air and really made it tough for the Red Devils.

Rating: 7

Cesar Azpilicueta

Really good, as usual. The captain played smart, shielded so well, gave Marcus Rashford some trouble and was just full of confidence.

Rating: 7

Ben Chilwell

Attentive and sharp. Was also good going forward, nearly getting an assist on a great ball to Hakim Ziyech. One of the bright spots.

Rating: 7

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Up and down. Sloppy early but improved a bit in his short performance. Had a really good chance in attack but was denied by David de Gea. Came off with an injury.

Rating: 6

Mateo Kovacic

Average. Really never got going. He almost feels lost in his position at times, as the team goes with two deep in the midfield.

Rating: 5

N'Golo Kante

Had his moments, including a great touch late in the box to prevent a potential United goal. There were times where he looked like the first in on the ball but didn't get there.

Rating: 5

Mason Mount

Chelsea's best player. The Englishman was dangerous in his passing, his cuts and turns were superb and he usually played the smart ball, aside from one glaring bad touch. The engine in attack.

Rating: 8

Hakim Ziyech

Awful, wasteful and just lacking confidence. He had one of the best chances on the night and was denied by David De Gea, but his placement was poor.

Rating: 3

Olivier Giroud

The hero midweek, he was not a factor in this one at all. He didn't get a lot of good service, was sloppy and just didn't look sharp in the air.

Rating: 4

Reece James (Sub, Hudson-Odoi, 46')

Wasteful in his passing early, but boy did he put in a fantastic ball in the second half at the back post to Timo Werner. His set pieces were also dangerous.

Rating: 6

Christian Pulisic (Sub, Giroud, 65')

Came off the bench, helped win a couple dangerous free kicks and had one good run at goal where he fired over from just outside the box.

Rating: 6

Timo Werner (Sub, Ziyech, 78)

Didn't play long but had two looks, one at the back post from James and another inside the box that De Gea saved. The first chance was by far his best.

Rating: 5

MANAGER - Thomas Tuchel

It wasn't a bad performance. It was confusing when he brought on Pulisic and went without a striker. The team became more dangerous once Werner came on. Still undefeated since he joined, and that stands for something.

Rating: 7

Manchester United player ratings

David De Gea

If one were inclined to be forgiving perhaps his woeful early clearance into Giroud's path was a sign of the rustiness that came with more than half an hour of doing very little. That changed in the first half when only his instinctive save denied Ziyech.

Rating: 6



Aaron Wan-Bissaka

His attacking intent early on was admirable but twice Chelsea were able to drive into space he left behind before he really tightened things up on his flank. However he continues to struggle to make a meaningful impact when Manchester United are on the front foot.

Rating: 5



Victor Lindelof

A moment of lax defending in the 37th minute was nearly punished by Olivier Giroud but it was a rare mistake in a largely solid outing for the Swede, whose crucial late touch denied Timo Werner at the back post.

Rating: 6



Harry Maguire

The captain was rather more comfortable in a high line than might have been expected, though of course in Olivier Giroud he was confronting a forward that even he might have had the beating of in a foot race.

Rating: 6



Luke Shaw

A crucial early flick at the back post denied Giroud an excellent headed chance whilst as the game wore on he offered a real threat down Chelsea's right.

Rating: 6



Scott McTominay

Whenever a Chelsea midfielder picked the ball up McTominay would be in their face moments later ready to win the ball back. You could not fault his work but in a game of little space his driving qualities through the middle of the pitch were rarely applied.

Rating: 5



Fred

The Brazilian was his usual blend of energy and commitment in the engine room, leading both teams with four ball recoveries by half-time. However, as was true of McTominay, when he had the ball at his feet you felt he could do more than just knock the ball on to another player. Often that was the best-case scenario in a clumsy start to the second half.

Rating: 4



Marcus Rashford

The No. 10 showed wonderful vision in the 52nd minute to pick out Daniel James in space in the box but that was a rare moment of attacking invention in a match where he was effectively crowded out by Chelsea.

Rating: 5



Bruno Fernandes

It said everything about this curious, underwhelming game that twice in the first half Fernandes misplaced remarkably basic passes. Thomas Tuchel joked pre-match that the best way to neuter United's talisman was for Solskjaer to "give him a rest." That looked to be exactly what he needs after 45 minutes on Thursday.

Rating: 5



Daniel James

He justified his inclusion with pressing and a willingness to take on Chilwell down the United right, though you never get the sense that James is going to be the man who plays the killer ball to cut through a defense.

Rating: 6



Mason Greenwood

The youngster struggled to settle into a center forward berth largely because he was bereft of any real service; in the first he registered just 12 of his 28 touches in the final third as he was forced to roam far and wide in search of possession.

Rating: 5



Anthony Martial (sub, Greenwood, 78')

With United struggling to advance up the pitch he had few chances to get back to scoring form.

Rating: 5



Manager - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

This rather felt like a natural result of United's inability to design an attack that extends beyond counter attacks and Fernandes. With those avenues shut off his side had few ideas how to win.

Rating: 4

