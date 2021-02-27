While a title chase seems unlikely at this point, both Chelsea and Manchester United are in the thick of the top-four battle in the Premier League, with the two sides meeting on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils are in second place but now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, while the Blues are in fifth but can jump into the top four with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 28

: Sunday, Feb. 28 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV Odds: Chelsea +125; Draw +225; Man. United +235 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are riding a big wave of momentum after the 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and there are reasons to be confident. The club has not suffered a defeat since Thomas Tuchel was appointed in January. But where they will be tested is in defense, as United's speed could give them some trouble. Thiago Silva is still out, and while he isn't the fastest, his experience and well-timed defensive interventions would have been welcomed in a match like this. Expect Chelsea to stay deep defensively in the middle more often than not, trying to combat what Bruno Fernandes brings and protect their backline.

Manchester United: The Red Devils may be as inconsistent as they come, but has the defense turned the corner? In their last five games in all competitions, they've conceded just three times. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been crucial, but so has Aaron Wan-Bissaka. One of the more talented tacklers in the league, he will be crucial in a match like this against someone such as Timo Werner. Keep an eye on how the United defense handles those diagonal runs and also Chelsea's ability to move players around in attack in terms of the team's structure.

Prediction

Chelsea remain undefeated under Tuchel, but both teams take just a point from it. Pick: Chelsea 1, Man. United 1