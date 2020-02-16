Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Premier League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel

Chelsea looks for revenge on Monday when it hosts Manchester United in Premier League play. The Blues went to Old Trafford to start the 2019-20 league season but were destroyed 4-0. Since then, the Blues have passed United in the table and are zeroing in on a spot in next season's Champions League. Chelsea enters the day in fourth place with a 12-5-8 record and 41 points, while United is in ninth with a 9-8-8 record with 35 points.

Here's what to know about the match:

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Date : Monday, Feb. 17

: Monday, Feb. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues haven't been all that consistent, but there's been improvement. The question remains how will this young team handle domestic and European competition as we enter crunch time? They've got to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League (first leg on Feb. 25) in what's a really tricky stretch for Frank Lampard team. They need to limit mistakes against United. On paper, Chelsea should win, but the inconsistency in defense could spell trouble.



Manchester United: It feels like anything but a win could be the final blow when it comes to potentially qualifying for the Champions League (now the fifth-place spot in the Premier League would earn a UCL berth thanks to Manchester City's UEFA ban). The Red Devils would get within a finger tip of a Europa League spot with a win and potentially put their season back on track. If they don't win the battle in the middle, they don't win the game.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United prediction

Chelsea gets a goal in each half and takes a big step towards UCL qualification as the pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Pick: Chelsea 2, Man United 1