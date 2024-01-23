With a spot in the League Cup final on the line, Chelsea will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Middlesbrough. Coached by former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, Boro were well prepared to get out of the home leg with a victory while leaning on Chelsea's finishing woes as well. The Blues have been struggling to score for a while, and the EFL Cup is their best chance at a trophy this season, so all the pressure will be on the Blues Tuesday.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Jan. 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan. 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea -550; Draw +500; Middlesbrough +1000

Storylines

Chelsea: We've reached January and Mauricio Pochettino still has yet to settle on a best 11 as none of the forwards on the team are showing that they deserve to start consistently. Leaning on Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku will need to get going sooner than later or we could end up in a situation where a Championship side are in the EFL Cup final.

Middlesbrough: Despite struggling in league play, Boro have been well drilled for their cup matches under Carrick. With a cup run so far that has seen Boro dispatch Port Vale, Exeter City, Bradford City, Bolton, and Huddersfield this could be the first Premier League team that they knock out before a potential date with Liverpool or Fulham in the final.

Prediction

It won't be pretty but Chelsea will rebound at home to book a spot in the EFL Cup final with a victory. Pick: Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0