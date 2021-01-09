Morecambe have never scored so much as a goal in the FA Cup third round before and it will be an impressive achievement if they make it fifth time lucky against Premier League giants Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues might be lurching in the Premier League but they have not lost a third round tie since 1998.

Even that was against Manchester United but Morecambe manager Derek Adams is convinced his side will get the chances to pull off a famous upset. All it will take, he insists, is that they are "clinical" when opportunities come their way. Here's how you can watch and everything you need to know.

Chelsea: Though Frank Lampard retains the backing of the Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for now a shock exit at the hands of Morecambe would only intensify talk over his future and yet he will likely have to bring in several fringe players to keep on side a sizeable squad where many players are growing frustrated over a lack of opportunities.

"I realised pretty quickly in this job that whether we win or lose there will be players who will be wanting to play," Lampard said. "Some will use that with real positivity, some maybe not so much. Some will maybe speak behind backs. I can't be concerned with that."

Morecambe: For a time it looked as though COVID-19 might keep Morecambe from their first ever trip to Stamford Bridge with The Shrimps having to postpone their previous two games. They returned to training on Tuesday but will travel to London unable to take a group of supporters who have not seen their team in round three for 18 years. This game would normally see the club get half of a sizeable gate return with FA Cup ticket money shared equally between home and away team.

However Morecambe have already earned over $135,000 for their run to round three and are guaranteed at least a further $78,000 in prize money and TV payments with the match being broadcast live by the BBC. "Any money that you haven't budgeted for is welcome," said Adams, "and at this football club anything that comes in, they're delighted."

Much as it would be a glorious fairy tale for Morecambe, even a weakened Chelsea side ought to have the quality to cruise into round four. PICK: Chelsea (-2500)