Chelsea vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
The Blues face their former boss Rafa Benitez
Chelsea hosts Newcastle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, as the Blues aim to avoid a replay and move on to the next round.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sundat at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea stays alive with a better display than in the League Cup, with Alvaro Morata scoring twice. Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0.
