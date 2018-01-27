Chelsea vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

The Blues face their former boss Rafa Benitez

Chelsea hosts Newcastle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, as the Blues aim to avoid a replay and move on to the next round.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sundat at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Chelsea stays alive with a better display than in the League Cup, with Alvaro Morata scoring twice. Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0. 

