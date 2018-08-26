Chelsea vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online
The Blues hope to make it nine points from nine
Premier League Matchday 3 continues on Sunday as Chelsea travels to Newcastle as the Blues face their former boss, Rafa Benitez. With Maurizio Sarri now in charge, Chelsea has put out some really positive vibes in its first two matches, winning both, including a victory over Arsenal last week. Now they go for their third in a row.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea in USA
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in the U.K.
The match will air on Sky Sports Premier League.
What's at stake?
A chance for Chelsea to win its third match of the season, while Newcastle can get its first.
Fantasy Premier League picks
SportsLine has you covered with European football expert David Sumpter, who shares his top Premier League DFS lineup for Matchday 3 on DraftKings.
SportsLine's odds, picks
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
