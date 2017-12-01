Chelsea vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea returns home to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for Premier League play, welcoming Rafa Benitez's Newcastle.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Chelsea controls the midfield all game long, gets a goal in each half and takes all three points. Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0.