Chelsea vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues face a very winnable match at home
Chelsea returns home to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for Premier League play, welcoming Rafa Benitez's Newcastle.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea controls the midfield all game long, gets a goal in each half and takes all three points. Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0.
