Chelsea vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Blues face a very winnable match at home

Chelsea returns home to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for Premier League play, welcoming Rafa Benitez's Newcastle. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Chelsea controls the midfield all game long, gets a goal in each half and takes all three points. Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories