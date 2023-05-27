The Premier League season wraps up on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Chelsea

Current Records: Newcastle United 19-13-5, Chelsea 11-10-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

What to Know

Newcastle United have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will challenge Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United earned a 1-0 victory in their most recent match against Chelsea.

Newcastle United's last game on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Leicester City could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The result kept Newcastle United happy, as they haven't lost a game since May 7th.

Meanwhile, Chelsea must've been hurting after a devastating 4-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United on Thursday.

Newcastle United came out on top in a nail-biter against Chelsea in their previous matchup last November, sneaking past 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Newcastle United since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Newcastle United are a slight favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +139 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

