Chelsea hope to keep rolling at home when they host Newcastle United in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 EFL Cup on Tuesday. The Blues have won each of their first three contests in the competition on their own pitch, defeating AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackburn Rovers. Newcastle are coming off a dominant 3-0 fourth-round triumph over Manchester United.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Newcastle odds, while the Magpies are +320 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United money line: Blues -130, Magpies +320, Draw +280

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United spread: Blues -0.5 (-130)

CHE: The Blues have won their last four EFL Cup quarterfinal matches

NU: The Magpies lost seven straight EFL Cup quarterfinal contests before defeating Leicester City in 2022-23

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have lost just one of their last seven home contests across all competitions since dropping back-to-back English Premier League matches on their own pitch in September. Chelsea allowed the opening goal in their meeting with AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup but have outscored their opponents 5-0 since. Midfielder Cole Palmer, who has recorded six goals and three assists in 14 EPL games with the Blues, has notched a pair of assists in two EFL Cup contests.

Chelsea have had five different players record a goal in this competition. Noni Madueke, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, and midfielder Enzo Fernandez converted in their second-round victory, while forward Nicolas Jackson provided the offense in a 1-0 triumph over Brighton in the third round. The 22-year-old Jackson leads the Blues with seven goals in Premier League play. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies posted a clean sheet in each of their first two matches in the competition, edging Manchester City 1-0 in the third round before blanking Man United. Four different players have converted for Newcastle, but three likely won't be in action on Tuesday. Midfielder Joe Willock has a calf issue, forward Alexander Isak is battling a groin injury and defender Lewis Hall is unavailable due to being on loan from Chelsea.

Newcastle had little difficulty in their Premier League meeting with the Blues late last month as they registered a 4-1 victory at home. Isak and Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, who also is not expected to be on the pitch Tuesday because of a hamstring injury, joined winger Anthony Gordon and defender Jamaal Lascelles in the goal column in that contest. Gordon is third on the Magpies with six goals in league play, one behind co-leaders Isak and striker Callum Wilson. See which team to pick here.

Eimer has broken down Tuesday's EFL Cup quarterfinal match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

