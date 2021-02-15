The results have begun to flow under Thomas Tuchel. Since the German manager has taken over, Chelsea have taken ten points from four matches. A win against Newcastle will leave the Blues in fourth place, a stunning return to the Champions League spots, after their drop down the table cost Frank Lampard his job on the Chelsea sidelines.

What to Know

Newcastle United will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and generate a massive upset against a suddenly resurgent Chelsea. Chelsea have a place in the Champions League spots on the line, while Newcastle are playing to remain safely above the relegation battle. Steve Bruce's side currently sits in 17th place, although they have a seven point cushion to the bottom three.

On Saturday, the Magpies won by a goal, slipping past Southampton 3-2. Newcastle's attack checked out after the first half but had banked more than enough to hold off Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. Chelsea dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Sheffield United 2-1, despite only outshooting the bottom dwelling Blades 9-8.

Their wins bumped Newcastle to 7-12-4 and Chelsea to 11-6-6.

Series History

Chelsea have won five out of their last seven games against Newcastle United.

Nov 21, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 0

Jan 18, 2020 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Chelsea 0

Oct 19, 2019 - Chelsea 1 vs. Newcastle United 0

Jan 12, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 1

Aug 26, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 1

May 13, 2018 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Chelsea 0

Dec 02, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Newcastle United 1

Prediction

Newcastle have been better of late, but it's not enough to slow Chelsea's roll as Tuchel's men handle their business. Pick: Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0

