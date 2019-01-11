Chelsea vs. Newcastle United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Blues can stay in fourth place with a result

Chelsea looks to stay in fourth place in the Premier League when it hosts Newcastle on Saturday in Premier League play. It's the 22nd matchday of the season, and the Blues enter with 44 points and a 13-5-3 record with three more points than fifth-place Arsenal. Meanwhile, Newcastle is once again in the relegation battle. Rafa Benitez's team is 4-6-11 and in 15th place, currently just two points above the drop zone. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Newcastle 

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 12
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stamford Bridge in London
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Chelsea -452 / Newcastle +1442 / Draw +563

Storylines

Chelsea: How fresh will the Blues be entering this contest? Chelsea took on Tottenham in the EFL Cup semifinals on Tuesday with many of the important players playing, like Eden Hazard and N'golo Kante. After a busy time around the holidays, will this be the time where we start seeing some tired legs for the Blues?

Newcastle: All this team needs to have on its mind right now is getting points. Little by little, they'll be saved as long as they can win a handful of remaining games and earn some draws along the way. This is an unlikely place to get a point, but doing so would give them tremendous momentum.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle prediction

Eden Hazard makes up for some of the injured players in attack and delivers two goals in another Blues victory. 

Pick: Chelsea (-452)

