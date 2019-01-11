Chelsea vs. Newcastle United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Blues can stay in fourth place with a result
Chelsea looks to stay in fourth place in the Premier League when it hosts Newcastle on Saturday in Premier League play. It's the 22nd matchday of the season, and the Blues enter with 44 points and a 13-5-3 record with three more points than fifth-place Arsenal. Meanwhile, Newcastle is once again in the relegation battle. Rafa Benitez's team is 4-6-11 and in 15th place, currently just two points above the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Newcastle
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 12
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge in London
- TV channel: NBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -452 / Newcastle +1442 / Draw +563
Storylines
Chelsea: How fresh will the Blues be entering this contest? Chelsea took on Tottenham in the EFL Cup semifinals on Tuesday with many of the important players playing, like Eden Hazard and N'golo Kante. After a busy time around the holidays, will this be the time where we start seeing some tired legs for the Blues?
Newcastle: All this team needs to have on its mind right now is getting points. Little by little, they'll be saved as long as they can win a handful of remaining games and earn some draws along the way. This is an unlikely place to get a point, but doing so would give them tremendous momentum.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle prediction
Eden Hazard makes up for some of the injured players in attack and delivers two goals in another Blues victory.
Pick: Chelsea (-452)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Brighton preview
The Reds hope to bounce back from the loss to Manchester City
-
Police issue warrant for Ronaldo's DNA
Las Vegas law enforcement officials have issued a warrant for soccer superstar Ronaldo's D...
-
Barcelona vs. Levante preview
Barca is the reigning champ and expected to advance easily
-
Injured junior player gets foot run over
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
-
Spurs take lead in EFL Cup semis
Spurs are nearing a spot in the final but must now go to Stamford Bridge
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham League Cup preview
The winner moves to the final against Manchester City or Burton