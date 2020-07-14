Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Chelsea

Current Records: Norwich City 5-24-6; Chelsea 18-11-6

What to Know

Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.91 goals per game before their game on Tuesday. They will take on Chelsea at 3:15 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Norwich is limping into the matchup on a seven-game losing streak.

The Canaries found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 4-0 punch to the gut against West Ham United this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the match between Chelsea and Sheffield United this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Chelsea falling 3-0 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Both clubs will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch