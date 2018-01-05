Chelsea vs. Norwich City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

The Blues are the heavy favorites over the Championship side

Chelsea takes on Norwich City on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup, as both look to move on and avoid a replay.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Norwich has some quality but not nearly enough to pull off the upset here, unless they are perfect. Chelsea, meanwhile, does enough by controlling the middle and scoring on the counter a couple times. Chelsea 3, Norwich 0.

