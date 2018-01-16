Chelsea vs. Norwich City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup replay on TV, stream online

The Blues get the replay at home after a 0-0 draw last week at Norwich

Chelsea welcomes Norwich City to Stamford Bridge for their FA Cup third round replay after a 0-0 draw at Norwich last week. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues did well enough defensively last week at Norwich to get this replay at Stamford Bridge, and here they finish the job. Willian gets a goal and an assist, and Chelsea moves on. Chelsea 3, Norwich 0.

