Chelsea vs. Norwich City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup replay on TV, stream online
The Blues get the replay at home after a 0-0 draw last week at Norwich
Chelsea welcomes Norwich City to Stamford Bridge for their FA Cup third round replay after a 0-0 draw at Norwich last week.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues did well enough defensively last week at Norwich to get this replay at Stamford Bridge, and here they finish the job. Willian gets a goal and an assist, and Chelsea moves on. Chelsea 3, Norwich 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PSG vs. Dijon preview, how to watch
The Parisians are coming off a narrow victory at Nantes
-
Barcelona vs. Espanyol preview
The regional rivals meet in the quarterfinal first leg
-
What to make of Sanchez transfer rumors
The Chilean has one foot out of the Emirates and may move before the end of the month
-
WATCH: Martial's golazo vs. Stoke City
The Frenchmen connected on the prettiest goal of the game, with Martial finishing on one t...
-
Stoke City vs. Manchester United picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent and locked in a Manchester United vs. Stoke City...
-
SkyCam destroys booted ball in Spain
SkyCams be warned: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin can boot it