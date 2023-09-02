The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Chelsea

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-0-2, Chelsea 1-1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Since Forest's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Nottingham and Man United combined for 13 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Nottingham Forest fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 3-2. Forest have struggled against the Red Devils recently, and Saturday's game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Chelsea never let their opponents score on Friday. Everything went their way against Luton Town as they made off with a 3-0 win.

While Nottingham Forest is hoping for a better result this time, Chelsea is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the matchup to see if Nottingham succeed or if Chelsea can keep it going.

Odds

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -261 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have tied in their last 2 contests.