The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Nottingham Forest @ Chelsea
  • Current Records: Nottingham Forest 8-9-18, Chelsea 11-9-14

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: USA Network

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Nottingham Forest are hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

On Monday, it was a close one, but Nottingham Forest sidestepped Southampton for a 4-3 win. It was an even better day for Taiwo Awoniyi as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's game on Saturday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Bournemouth by a score of 3-1.

Their wins bumped Nottingham Forest to 8-9-18 and Chelsea to 11-9-14. We'll see who can continue their climb to a winning record.

Odds

Chelsea are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -201 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

