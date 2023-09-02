Nottingham Forest will take on Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are 1-1-1 overall and they finished last season 16-12-20, while Nottingham Forest are 1-0-2 overall and they finished last season 9-11-18.

The latest Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest odds list Chelsea as the -261 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Nottingham Forest the +713 underdogs. A draw is priced at +393, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest:

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Chelsea: -261, Nottingham Forest: +713, Draw: +393

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

Nottingham and Man United combined for 13 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Nottingham Forest fell just short of Manchester United by a final 3-2. Forest have struggled against the Red Devils recently, and Saturday's match was their third consecutive lost matchup.

"Taiwo Awoniyi scored in his third straight match, but Man U went on to put nine of 18 shots on target," Holliman said. "Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White combined for 13 goals last season, and a seemingly healthy Chris Wood coming off the bench is capable of scoring."

What you need to know about Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea faced off against Luton Town for the first time this season, and the Blues walked away the 3-0 winners. Holliman sees a clear talent edge for Chelsea but admits that they've been tough to back recently.

"Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson can be dangerous, but the Blues don't have the quality depth to scare anyone," he said. "They do have more talent than Forest and have looked strong at Stamford Bridge in the first two games. Still, they are 1-5-3 in their past nine at home, with only the victory against a bad Luton side."

How to make Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest picks

