Having won the 'away' leg of their quarterfinal in comfortable fashion, Chelsea return to Seville to face Porto with a 2-0 lead from last week leaving them with one foot in the last four. History is on their side with 16 of the last 17 teams to take this advantage into a Champions League tie having progressed through to the next round whilst their opponent has won just one of eight European ties having lost the first leg at home.

With N'Golo Kante fit enough to travel and the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic finding form in attack, Chelsea look to be hitting top gear at just the right moment. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 13

: Tuesday, April 13 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Chelsea -125; Draw +270; Porto +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Kante's potential availability for the second leg throws an intriguing spotlight on the selection dilemmas facing Thomas Tuchel as he plots not only Chelsea's path to the last four but also an FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City on Saturday. With a strong probability that they will emerge victorious in Seville does the Blues head coach opt to hold key players such as his midfield dynamo in reserve for the Wembley showpiece?

"Normally it is hard to imagine a game like this without NG, but at the same time we need to be absolutely careful about him and that we don't take risks with his health and with his injury situation," Tuchel said of Kante. "The question tomorrow is whether we want him to start or whether we want him to finish the game because there is also the possibility that it will go to 120 minutes. This is the question and honestly it is not answered yet."

Porto: The return of top scorers Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi offers a welcome boost to Sergio Conceicao's side, who aside from set pieces rarely looked like testing Chelsea in last week's first leg. Still needing to chase down a two-goal deficit is not a match state that suits Porto, whose success so far this season in the Champions League has been built on defensive prowess as much as their attacking thrust.

"We have to be cohesive, compact, we have to score but not suffer and that is a lot to do with our match strategy," said Conceicao of a game that is going to demand the highest levels from his team in every aspect of their game. It still may not be enough.

Prediction

There are few teams left in the competition who seem as able to defend an advantage as Chelsea, who have conceded just two goals so far, a record they share with Manchester City. With pace to catch Porto on the break this should be a comfortable win for Tuchel's side. PICK: Chelsea 1, Porto 0