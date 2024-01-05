Chelsea will face Preston North End and make their debut in the FA Cup this season on Saturday. The side coached by Mauricio Pochettino comes from two consecutive wins in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and Luton Town and have now the chance to make a third one against the Championship side on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won all three of their FA Cup ties against Preston, beating them in a fourth round replay in 1968-69, in the fifth round in 2001-02, and in the fourth round in 2009-10. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 6 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea -460; Draw +700; Preston +1400

Storylines

Chelsea: Chelsea's long injury list includes Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia (all thigh), Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Carney Chukwuemeka (all knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle) and Lesley Ugochukwu (muscle), while Nicolas Jackson is also unavailable as he joined the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Enzo Fernandez recovered and came back in the last game against Luton and might start on Saturday.

Preston: Ryan Lowe should be able to choose from the same squad which was named at Sunderland on New Year's Day, with the potential addition of Robbie Brady. The left-sider went off injured in the defeat to Swansea City on December 22 and missed the next three fixtures, but he returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the weekend. Jack Whatmough will miss out for the second successive match due to a knee injury.

Prediction

Despite the injuries, Pochettino's team need to focus on both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup (they will face Middlesbrough in the semifinals) and should win this clash. Pick: Chelsea 2, Preston 0.