PSG will meet Chelsea on Sunday in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup as the French giants are in the race to win another international trophy this year, only weeks after winning their first Champions League in a dominant 5-0 win against Inter. Luis Enrique's side has been by far the most consistent over the tournament, as they managed to knock out both Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal and then Real Madrid in the semifinal after a sensational 4-0 win. Only Chelsea can stop them now, while Enzo Maresca's side had a much easier road to the final at MetLife Stadium as they knocked out Benfica, Palmeiras and Fluminense in the knockout stages. The Blues can also win their second international trophy this year, after winning the UEFA Conference League final 4-1 against Real Betis on May 28. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Chelsea vs. PSG, odds

Date : Sunday, July 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Chelsea +450; Draw +335; PSG -162

Possible lineups

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto.

PSG XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Player to watch

Joao Pedro, Chelsea -- The former Brighton striker has been sensational since he joined Chelsea on July 1, scoring two goals in the quarter final against his former club, Fluminense. The 23-year-old has had a powerful start at the club, deserving the starting role in the final against PSG on Sunday, alongside Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer.

Storyline to watch

Luis Enrique's sensational job at PSG -- The Spanish coach was able to transform this team and install that winning mentality that was needed when it comes to the International stage. PSG won over the years in France, but always failed to win a European trophy until this year as they won their first ever Champions League in the Munich final against Inter. The former Barcelona coach was able to transform the issues of this team drastically, especially in the season after losing a payer like Kylian Mbappe who joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer 2024. When the French superstar left the club, Enrique said, "I have zero doubts that we will improve next year. The fact that we have a player who moves wherever he wants means that I don't control some situations. Next year, I will control absolutely everything. No exceptions." He was right.

Prediction

Despite Chelsea's form in the tournament, PSG showed to be by far the best club in the world right now and Sunday's match will prove it again. Pick: PSG 2, Chelsea 1.

