Chelsea vs. Qarabag live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Chelsea is back in the Champions League and kicks off group stage play on Tuesday when it hosts Qarabag.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports regional networks

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues roll behing Alvaro Morata's big day. Chelsea 4, Qarabag 0.