Chelsea vs. Qarabag live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Blues open up UCL play with a comfortable match
Chelsea is back in the Champions League and kicks off group stage play on Tuesday when it hosts Qarabag.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports regional networks
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues roll behing Alvaro Morata's big day. Chelsea 4, Qarabag 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Bayern Munich-Anderlecht
The Germans open up with a favorable match
-
How to watch Manchester United vs. Basel
The mighty Red Devils kick off UCL action on Tuesday
-
How to watch PSG vs. Celtic
The Parisians are expected to get a big win
-
How to watch Roma vs. Atletico Madrid
It's a big-time showdown on the opening day of the group stage
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus
It's a rematch of last season's quarterfinal
-
FIFA 18 ratings: Top 10 players
The list of top 10 players includes a few surprises
Add a Comment