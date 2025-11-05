Chelsea have the unenviable task of an almost 3,000-mile trip from Stamford Bridge to the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday, facing Qarabag in the Champions League. It's a place where Copenhagen have already fallen, but for Blues boss Enzo Maresca, the challenge of managing extensive travel with the demands of the Premier League can also present an opportunity for younger players in the squad.

The Blues were able to capitalize on that last season in the Conference League, but with the uptick in competition, Maresca has had to stick to his core squad in Champions League play. While Qarabag aren't a team that he can overlook, it should be a time where the Blues can rotate while still securing all three points.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Qarabag, odds

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 5 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 5 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan

: Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Qarabag +800; Draw +440; Chelsea -310

Chelsea's strikers got off to a hot start to the season, but without Cole Palmer, the attack has cooled off. Joao Perdo has been the best performer of the bunch with six goal contributions in all competitions, but when he can play alongside another forward, it's important to keep an eye on those behind him.

Performance of Chelsea strikers in all competitions

Name Age Matches played Minutes Goals Expected goals Assists Joao Pedro 24 12 969 3 3.44 3 Tyrique George 19 8 395 3 1.98 1 Marc Guiu 19 4 182 1 1.25 0 Liam Delap 22 4 118 0 .23 0

The pair of 19-year-olds, Tyrique George and Marc Guiu, stick out here due to their production in limited minutes. Guiu almost wasn't with the team this season as he was loaned to Sunderland, but he was recalled when Nicolas Jackson was loaned to Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in Sept. This match could be a chance for one of them to start and show Maresca why they should be in the squad regularly.

Liam Delap had a strong Club World Cup, but he's still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Both George and Guiu were given limited minutes last season, but they're already pushing for more as the Blues look to get back into the Champions League places in the Premier League. Based on production, George should be slightly ahead of Guiu in who would get the start on Wednesday, but both are giving Maresca good problems.

Chelsea's search for a nine has been an agonizing one since Diego Costa was terrorizing defenses at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues may just have their strikers of the future on the roster if George and Guiu can use limited minutes to their advantage.