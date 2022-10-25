Chelsea F.C. have their sights set on advancing in the 2022 UEFA Champions League and they will be tested this week when they visit RB Salzburg this Tuesday on Paramount+. Graham Potter's men sit just one point ahead of the tough Austrian Premier League host in Group E, and they are brimming with confidence after going unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competition. But the Red Bulls have also been a force to be reckoned with, going undefeated across all competition since the start of the Austrian Football Bundesliga in August. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Red Bull Arena Salzburg in Austria is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Chelsea as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salzburg as the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for goals is set at 2.5.

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 136-108-1 on his soccer best bets in 2022, returning almost $1,600 for $100 bettors.

For RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea, Sutton is picking the English side for a -130 payout. Looking at the way both teams have played, one would think this would be a tight-fought match that is close to call. Both clubs are coming off of draws in domestic play -- Chelsea 1-1 against Manchester United and Salzburg 0-0 against SK Sturm Graz -- and the Red Bulls haven't lost a home match to an elite European opponent since December 2020.



That being said, the expert points out that Salzburg's roster is thinning, which could hurt them even at home.



"RB Salzburg are dealing with numerous injuries heading into this matchup, which bodes well for a Chelsea team that has recorded a clean sheet in each of their last three road games across all competitions," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect Graham Potter's men will continue their recent form and get the win on the road on Tuesday."

