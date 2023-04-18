Real Madrid, as usual, are marching on in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's team won 2-0 at Chelsea on Tuesday in the quarterfinal second leg to easily advance, 4-0 on aggregate. Rodyrgo, last season's semifinal hero against Manchester City, scored twice in this one to set up a likely semifinal against Pep Guardiola and company. City face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, already leading 3-0.
While Karim Benzema wasn't at his best, he didn't need to be as space on the wings gave Real the room to exploit, and exploit it they did in another impressive road display.
Here's how all the players performed:
Chelsea ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Kepa Arrizabalaga
90
There was not much that the Spaniard could do on Rodrygo's goals and he was not tested that regularly by Real apart from a tame second half Benzema effort.
5.5
(DEF) Trevoh Chalobah
90
He was part of a solid enough defensive effort for much of the game, but Chalobah collided with Silva as the back line fell apart to allow Vinicius Junior and later Fede Valverde to tee Rodrygo up to seal the tie.
5.5
(DEF) Thiago Silva
90
The veteran Brazilian was comfortable for much of the match flanked by Chalobah and Fofana, but the rearguard structure was picked apart by Real to secure the killer goals and Silva was as much at fault as any of his teammates on Rodrygo's second.
5.5
(DEF) Wesley Fofana
90
Part of a three-man central defensive unit which has spent significant time in France. It was a solid enough collective outing until Rodrygo's decisive strike and it crumbled to allow a late second.
5
(MID) Reece James
90
Despite taking a knock in the first half, the England international was arguably Chelsea's best player as he got forward regularly. His second half booking would have suspended him in the semifinals.
6.5
(MID) N'Golo Kante
90
Unexpectedly Chelsea's most dangerous attacking threat, his finishing was predictably wayward and he missed chance after chance despite doing everything that had been asked of him positionally.
6
(MID) Enzo Fernandez
67
Apart from a shot from distance which he dragged wide, it was neat enough from the Argentine who also forced a meaningful save out of Courtois later on before going off, but nothing he managed was particularly impactful.
5.5
(MID) Mateo Kovacic
90
The Croatia international worked hard, but it was not to much avail as chances were missed going forward and Real picked them off in the second half as Chelsea's game plan fell apart after Rodrygo's opener.
6
(MID) Marc Cucurella
67
Booked after 34 minutes, he missed a superb chance just before half time and was caught out as Real opened up Chelsea for Rodrygo's opening goal.
5.5
(MID) Conor Gallagher
67
Although he found some good positions and was denied by Courtois once or twice, the best opportunities did not come his way and it might have been a different story if they had.
6
(FWD) Kai Havertz
77
Had a great second half chance which he needed to do better with, but otherwise struggled for chances and once again lacking the sharpness that Chelsea require in front of goal.
5.5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Joao Felix
Gallagher '67
Came on and added a threat for the Blues going forward, but it was one that they needed much earlier.
6
Raheem Sterling
Fernandez '67
Further frustration for the England international, despite adding greater threat in attack.
5.5
Mykhailo Mudryk
Cucurella '67
Picked up a booking and showed flashes of his pace in an involved cameo, but it remains a struggle for the Ukrainian since his move.
6
Mason Mount
Havertz '77
Given 13 minutes at the end with which he did not have that much time to get involved, given that the damage had already been done.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Frank Lampard
4
After a good start and a fairly respectable first half, Chelsea crumbled and their former midfielder had few ideas from the sideline as he was left to rue his tactical decision to leave much of his attacking talent on the bench.
4
-- Jonathan Johnson
Real Madrid
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Thibaut Courtois
|90
Didn't have a whole lot to do in terms of making saves, but when he was called on he made a stunning one on Cucurella late in the first half from point-blank range.
|8
(DEF) Dani Carvajal
|81
Took an early knock after kicking the bottom of Havertz' cleat, and he looked a tad off after that but improved as the game went on. Won both of his tackles and recovered the ball six times.
|7
(DEF) Eder Militao
|90
A careless foul early in the first half means that he'll miss the first leg of the semifinals, which could be against Erling Haaland and Manchester City. That's a tough pill to swallow.
|5
(DEF) David Alaba
|45
Played just 45 minutes, coming off injured at halftime for Antonio Rudiger. He wasn't' overly impressive in the first half.
|5
(DEF) Eduardo Camavinga
|90
Looked sharp with the ball, splitting defenders with a quick touch and speed, but sometimes his defensive shape opened the door for Chelsea down the right. So valuable with his versatility, even if the defending is poor at times.
|5
(MID) Luka Modric
|90
|Was a Toni Kroos-like performance in that his passing was sharp and he didn't threaten all that much, though he did create one solid chance. It was more than enough though.
|6
(MID) Federico Valverde
|90
|Created three chances, got his assist, recovered the ball five times and was just a beast, as usual. Is there a more versatile superstar in the world? I think not.
|8
(MID) Toni Kroos
|76
|You can copy and paste blurbs about him here, really. It's always efficient passing and playing smart. Tuesday was no different.
|7
(FWD) Rodrygo
|81
⚽58'⚽80' Did well to check into pockets of space to receive the ball. Got his goal in the second half with a quick-reaction finish on a play he started. The difference maker.
|9
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|71
|A quiet game by his standards. Had a couple decent looks, but Chelsea focusing on him opened up space for others, and Real took advantage. He'll take that any day of the week.
|5
(FWD) Vinicius Jr.
|90
Wasn't at his best in terms of threatening the goal, but his smart, quick play resulted in a big assist to put the tie away.
|7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Antonio Rudiger
|Alaba (46')
|Came in and replaced Alaba well with a strong showing against his former team. He was poised, quick to get rid of the ball and played smart.
|7
Aurelien Tchouameni
|Benzema (71')
|Instant impact on both sides of the pitch, making the easy pass and winning the ball back.
7
Dani Ceballos
|Kroos (76')
|Didn't get to do much in his cameo, but he completed all 14 of his passes and took one shot.
6.5
Nacho Fernandez
|Carvajal (81')
|Late sub who intercepted the ball and didn't misplace a pass.
6
Marco Asensio
|Rodrygo (82')
|Played the final minutes but only managed five touches.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Carlo Ancelotti
|5
|The same as ever. Had his team prepared, they weathered a bit of a storm and in the end the kings easily march on in the competition that they own. He even got a break for some veterans in a tie that was dusted by the hour mark.
8