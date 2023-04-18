Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Kepa Arrizabalaga 90 There was not much that the Spaniard could do on Rodrygo's goals and he was not tested that regularly by Real apart from a tame second half Benzema effort. 5.5

(DEF) Trevoh Chalobah 90 He was part of a solid enough defensive effort for much of the game, but Chalobah collided with Silva as the back line fell apart to allow Vinicius Junior and later Fede Valverde to tee Rodrygo up to seal the tie. 5.5

(DEF) Thiago Silva 90 The veteran Brazilian was comfortable for much of the match flanked by Chalobah and Fofana, but the rearguard structure was picked apart by Real to secure the killer goals and Silva was as much at fault as any of his teammates on Rodrygo's second. 5.5

(DEF) Wesley Fofana 90 Part of a three-man central defensive unit which has spent significant time in France. It was a solid enough collective outing until Rodrygo's decisive strike and it crumbled to allow a late second. 5

(MID) Reece James 90 Despite taking a knock in the first half, the England international was arguably Chelsea's best player as he got forward regularly. His second half booking would have suspended him in the semifinals. 6.5

(MID) N'Golo Kante 90 Unexpectedly Chelsea's most dangerous attacking threat, his finishing was predictably wayward and he missed chance after chance despite doing everything that had been asked of him positionally. 6

(MID) Enzo Fernandez 67 Apart from a shot from distance which he dragged wide, it was neat enough from the Argentine who also forced a meaningful save out of Courtois later on before going off, but nothing he managed was particularly impactful. 5.5

(MID) Mateo Kovacic 90 The Croatia international worked hard, but it was not to much avail as chances were missed going forward and Real picked them off in the second half as Chelsea's game plan fell apart after Rodrygo's opener. 6

(MID) Marc Cucurella 67 Booked after 34 minutes, he missed a superb chance just before half time and was caught out as Real opened up Chelsea for Rodrygo's opening goal. 5.5

(MID) Conor Gallagher 67 Although he found some good positions and was denied by Courtois once or twice, the best opportunities did not come his way and it might have been a different story if they had. 6

(FWD) Kai Havertz 77 Had a great second half chance which he needed to do better with, but otherwise struggled for chances and once again lacking the sharpness that Chelsea require in front of goal. 5.5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Joao Felix Gallagher '67 Came on and added a threat for the Blues going forward, but it was one that they needed much earlier. 6

Raheem Sterling Fernandez '67 Further frustration for the England international, despite adding greater threat in attack. 5.5

Mykhailo Mudryk Cucurella '67 Picked up a booking and showed flashes of his pace in an involved cameo, but it remains a struggle for the Ukrainian since his move. 6

Mason Mount Havertz '77 Given 13 minutes at the end with which he did not have that much time to get involved, given that the damage had already been done. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating