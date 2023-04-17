The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Chelsea

Current Records: Real Madrid 7-1-1, Chelsea 5-1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactics cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Real Madrid and Chelsea will be playing the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea. With that victory, Real Madrid brought their scoring average up to 2.6 goals per game.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Real Madrid put plenty of pressure on the goal with ten goal attempts. They are a perfect 4-0-0 when they work the goalie so hard.

Real Madrid's victory lifted them to 7-1-1 while Chelsea's defeat dropped them down to 5-1-3. We'll see if Real Madrid can repeat their recent success, or if Chelsea bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Real Madrid are a slight favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +139 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

