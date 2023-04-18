Real Madrid will enter the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals matchup against Chelsea on Tuesday holding onto a 2-0 lead, but the EPL side will hope to come from behind yet again to advance to the semifinals on Paramount+. Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021, but were eliminated by Real Madrid last season before they went on to win the 2022 UCL. Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League, while Real Madrid are a distant second in the race for the La Liga title in Spain. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Chelsea vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Real Madrid as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Chelsea listed as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid Munich date: Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

For Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Green is picking Chelsea draw no bet for a -120 payout. With Barcelona holding a 13-point lead atop the La Liga table, Real Madrid are likely all-in on the quest to win their 15th European championship and they're in a comfortable spot heading to London.

"Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio handed Los Blancos a comfortable 2-0 victory when the teams met in Spain last week. The action now shifts to Stamford Bridge for the second leg, and Real Madrid's players will be full of confidence when they step onto the pitch," Green told SportsLine.

"They are the reigning European champions, and they lived up to their billing by outclassing Chelsea at the Bernabéu. The winning margin could perhaps have been higher, as the Blues had Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half, but it still hands Carlo Ancelotti's men a commanding lead in this clash, and they should finish the job on Tuesday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.