One more spot is up for grabs in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, and it will go to either Real Madrid or Chelsea when the two face off in their semifinal second leg on Wednesday in London. The Blues went to the Spanish capitol last week and earned a valuable 1-1 draw with American Christian Pulisic finding the net. The winner of this game advances, while a 0-0 draw for Chelsea will be enough. A 1-1 draw forces extra time, and a draw where each team scores multiple goals will be enough for Real to go to yet another final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, May 5

: Wednesday, May 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Chelsea +115; Draw +225; Real Madrid +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Pulisic went from a fringe starting XI player to a must-start in these kinds of games. He's put together some fine performances for the Blues and is now a first-choice player, it would seem. With Real eager to get forward, he should have another chance to make an impact here, especially when going in at goal with pace. Don't expect him to get too wide, rather look for the ball more centrally against a banged up Real back line. If Chelsea can strike early and put the pressure on Real, they'll be sitting pretty.

Real Madrid: The defensive issues continue with Raphael Varane set to miss the match due to his abductor injury. But the good news for Real, they have the depth. Sergio Ramos may just play in this one after his return from injury, while Eder Militao and Nacho have been absolutely brilliant as of late. While it isn't ideal to lose Varane, Real should be OK. Chelsea lack height in the attacking third, so swapping in somebody for him shouldn't give Chelsea much of an advantage. But keep an eye on Militao, who like Pulisic, has played so darn well that you'd have to be crazy to not start him.

Prediction

Real need a goal late, push forward in numbers, but it is Timo Werner on the counter who sends the Blues through. Pick: Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 0