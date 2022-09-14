The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Salzburg @ Chelsea

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Chelsea will be playing Salzburg at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. Salzburg tied AC Milan 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, Chelsea (zero points) is last in Group E, while Salzburg (one point) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Chelsea would get them out of last place. If Dinamo Zagreb does not win against AC Milan, Salzburg has a chance to snatch the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck.

