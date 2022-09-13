There is no time to ease himself into the new job for Graham Potter, who begins life at Chelsea knowing that he can ill afford to lose his first game, a Champions League tie at home to Red Bull Salzburg. A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening group stage fixture would prove to be Thomas Tuchel's final game in charge, the new head coach's first task is to sift through that particular wreckage in search of the points that can propel the Blues up Group E

They are certain to be tested by a Salzburg side who gave AC Milan plenty of difficulties en route to a 1-1 draw with the Italian champions. The Austrians may have a rotating cast every season but the club has plenty of experience of the group stages and their boss Matthias Jaissle, an extremely well-regarded prospect in European coaching circles, has shown the tactical acumen to upset many a top manager. Will that include Potter? Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Date: Wednesday, Sep. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London

Storylines

Chelsea: It is the sort of quote that you imagine will rear its head again on social media for better or worse in the coming months. "Off the top of my head, I don't think I have [been to a Champions League game]," said Potter in his introductory press conference as the Blues' new head coach. You can just as easily imagine a photo of him lifting the famous trophy as you can one that shows a crestfallen Potter in November after his side crash out at the first hurdle.

That would become an all the more credible scenario if Chelsea drop further points on Wednesday, a match where they will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante. If Potter were to turn to Tuchel for advice the German might tell him to do all he can to get Kante fit and available; the previous Blues boss lost just six of 42 Premier League and European games that Kante started in and nine of 40 in which he did not.

Salzburg: Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi and Rasmus Kristensen may have departed in the summer but the talent pool is some way from being drained in Austria with Noah Okafor the latest young forward to shine on the Champions League stage. Having scored three times in last season's competition (as well as creating seven chances for team mates), the Swiss youngster continued to impress last week, where he scored Salzburg's goal as they held out for a point against Milan. No wonder the likes of Leeds and Napoli are said to be tracking the 21 year old.

He may want to stick around for a little while longer yet, with five goals to his name Okafor is just three off matching the record goal tally for Salzburg in the Champions League. The man who currently holds that among his many accolades? Erling Haaland. It would do Okafor no harm to be ranked alongside the Manchester City star.

It would only be natural for Chelsea to start slowly under their new management and Salzburg could well make the most of any nervy moments in west London. PICK: Chelsea 1, Salzburg 1